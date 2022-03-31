A 16-year-old Lakewood girl has died of an apparent overdose of drugs that were laced with fentanyl.
Kimberly Jimenez Figueroa died last week, according to a parent at Alameda International Jr./Sr. High School, where Kimberly was a student.
A note sent to families and obtained by The Denver Gazette confirmed Kimberly’s cause of death.
“We have learned that Kimberly died from an accidental drug overdose laced with fentanyl. Her family has given permission to share this with you in an effort to to help others who may be struggling,” Principal Susie Van Scoyk wrote in the note.
Van Scoyk said the school would provide mental health support so that students could talk through Kimberly's death.
One parent who wished not to be identified indicated that other teens may have also overdosed, but survived.
According to a GoFundMe organized by Kimberly's sister, Ingrid, Kimberly was the manager of a youth basketball team.
“Unfortunately we lost a great human being like my 16 year old sister. With a broken heart, we ask you to please help with what you can,” Ingrid wrote on GoFundMe.
Lakewood police spokesman John Romero said the investigation is active. Additional information about the case was not available Thursday as police continued to investigate the case.