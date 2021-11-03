The free RTD shuttle service that runs along downtown Denver’s 16th Street Mall will be out of service Saturday to clear the street for Veteran’s Day celebrations.

The MallRide will be unavailable all day Saturday for the 2021 Veterans Day Parade and Festival, the Regional Transportation District said in a news release Wednesday.

The event, hosted by the Colorado Veterans Project, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring a “stationary parade” with veteran participants and era-specific vehicle displays along the 16th Street Mall, according to the release.

The event is free to attend and will also include live music, family-friendly activities, military displays, vendors and specials at local restaurants.

As an alternative to the MallRide, the MetroRide will operate for free on 15th and 17th streets between Market Street and Civic Center Station, and on 16th Street between Union Station and Market Street, according to the release.

Signs will be posted on 15th, 16th and 17th streets to help direct people to the temporary shuttle stops. Riders are encouraged to plan accordingly and allow extra time for their trips.