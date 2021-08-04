The free RTD shuttle service that runs along downtown Denver’s 16th Street Mall will be out of service over the weekend to clear the area for celebratory events.

The MallRide will be unavailable on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the “Meet in the Street” event, the Regional Transportation District announced in a news release Wednesday.

“Meet in the Street” is a series of all-day events on the 16th Street Mall hosted by the Downtown Denver Partnership to allow residents to reconnect after being separated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This weekend’s event is the last of four throughout the summer, featuring live music, games and activities throughout the mall.

As an alternative to the MallRide, the MetroRide will operate for free on 15th and 17th streets between Market Street and Civic Center Station, and on 16th Street between Union Station and Market Street, according to the release.

Signs will be posted on 15th, 16th and 17th streets to help direct people to the temporary shuttle stops. Riders are encouraged to plan accordingly and allow extra time for their trips.