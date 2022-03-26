Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated as a wildfire in south Boulder grew to 123 acres Saturday, according to Boulder County's Office of Emergency Management.
Officials said 19,000 people and 8,000 homes are within the evacuated areas. Those areas include the Eldorado Springs area, San Souci community and the southeastern section of the city's Table Mesa neighborhood, according to BOEM.
The University of Colorado Boulder's south campus was also evacuated, according to the university's police department.
We are working on multiple notifications to the community right now but if you’re in either of these shaded areas please EVACUATE NOW. We will continue to share info as the #NCARfire evolves. Also working to find a secure media staging area. Will tweet when found pic.twitter.com/xtvFgLgylm— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 26, 2022
Residents are being directed to an evacuation site set up at the East Boulder Community Center at 5660 Sioux Drive.
There have been several slurry drops on the blaze, said Marya Washburn, spokesperson for Boulder-Fire Rescue. No structures are currently threatened, she said.
The fire, dubbed the NCAR fire, ignited in an open space adjacent to the National Center for Atmospheric Research around 2 p.m, she said. It was zero percent contained as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
Currently 50 firefighters are battling the blaze and that is expected to increase as winds die down. Wind speeds are currently between 15 and 25 mph, according to BOEM.
This is being called the #NCARFire The @bouldercolorado EOC has been activated. Wireless Emergency Alerts have been sent to ALL cell phones within a 1/4 mile radius from NCAR. Message is to EVACUATE area due to fast moving wildfire #boulder pic.twitter.com/oP9XYBHuXP— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 26, 2022
"We are thankful for the swift action and response to this wildfire by our firefighters and first responders," said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement. "State officials have spoken with Sheriff (Joe) Pelle this afternoon and the state has deployed two firefighting aircraft, including a single-engineer tanker and type 2 helicopter, and stands ready to assist with the response. We will continue to monitor this evolving situation.”
As a result of the blaze, Eldorado Canyon State Park was closed when the park was at full capacity and the county activated an emergency operations center.
Police have asked residents to not call 911 to report the fire as their lines have become "inundated" with calls.