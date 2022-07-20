Terrance Roberts, a mayoral candidate who is suing Denver over excessive force, doesn't appear to be near the immediate vicinity when a police officer pepper-sprayed protesters during a rally two years ago, according to a 19-second video released by the city.

However, Roberts said in an email Wednesday that the video is of a different incident during the same protest.

The video above , which The Denver Gazette reviewed, shows protesters advancing and police officers backing up.

In the video, the officer wearing the body camera appeared to bump into a protester because the latter didn't move with the crowd. The officer appeared to push that protester and began to pepper-spray him and others, the video shows.

The spray directly hit another protester, who was wearing a backpack and shorts, in the face, the video shows.

That protester was not Roberts.

“This is an entirely different incident from that same day," Roberts said in an email to The Denver Gazette.

"There were many incidents and skirmishes between the two groups that happened that day, while law enforcement stood in the middle protecting the pro police group. There were several combined groups and several different protest pockets with there being hundreds of people. I am in fact not in this particular video, nor was I still yelling or loudly chanting when the officer walked up to spray me in the face. My group was getting ready to exit the location.

"Just because I’m not in this few seconds of video does not mean anything. If DPD does not have the footage, it’s OK to say that.”

Attorney Mari Newman, who represent Roberts, said the only conclusion that can be drawn from the video is that "officers also pepper sprayed a number of other individuals who were exercising their First Amendment right to criticize the police."

"Denver’s decision to withhold body camera or halo camera footage of Terrance Roberts when other video exists from members of the public showing both that he was present and that he was pepper sprayed does not prove Terrance wasn’t there or that DPD didn’t pepper spray him in retaliation for his First Amendment activity," she said in an email. "Instead, it shines a light on Denver’s selective production of the evidence of their unconstitutional conduct.”

Denver's public safety agency on Friday admitted that a law enforcement officer, indeed, deployed pepper spray on protesters that day but insisted a video of the incident does not show Roberts.

"The IAB reviewed available video based upon the date, location and time provided. Mr. Roberts is not seen in the video when the officer deploys pepper spray," a spokesperson said.

In his lawsuit, Roberts, an anti-gang activist who is running for mayor, accused Denver of violating his First Amendment rights and using excessive force during a protest following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. In addition to the City and County of Denver, the lawsuit named as defendants Police Chief Paul Pazen and several officers that Roberts accused of pepper-spraying him on July 19, 2020.

That day, his lawsuit said, Roberts led a counter-protest to a "pro-police" rally in downtown Denver. After speaking at the state Capitol, Roberts said he led a march across Civic Center park and walked past a group of officers when they reached the Greek Amphitheater.

At that point, an unnamed Denver officer "approached Mr. Roberts and sprayed him directly in the face with OC spray," according to the suit.

"When Mr. Roberts was baselessly attacked, he was simply leading the crowd in a peaceful protest," the lawsuit said. "There was absolutely no basis to spray Mr. Roberts directly in the face with OC spray or to inflict any force on him whatsoever."

Newman, who represents Roberts, earlier said Denver’s statement on Friday is "inconsistent with the response it provided to our request for videos under the open records laws, which was that 'no recordings of the referenced incident were located.'"

Newman also told The Denver Gazette that she has a video showing Roberts immediately after he was pepper sprayed.

Roberts said there were "witnesses to what happened to me, before and after the incident."

"I have never made a false claim or lawsuit, and I never will, I don't need to do that," he said. "This goes to show there is obviously missing or withheld body camera footage, especially since my attorney asked for these things in an open records attempt, and they said none of this footage exist until media reports were released about the lawsuit."