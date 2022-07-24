A truck collided with an SUV in south central Denver, killing two people and injuring three others, Denver police said Sunday.
The driver of the truck will face charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, police said.
The truck crashed into the SUV near Santa Fe Drive and Mississippi Avenue. Police said they believe that the truck was driving the wrong way.
A man who was riding in the SUV died at the scene of the crash. A woman in the SUV died after being taken to a hospital.
The three people in the truck were also taken to a hospital, but they were expected to survive, police said.
The medical examiner will release the names of the people who died in the crash after their families have been notified.
TRAFFIC: #Debver officers are investigating a crash involving two motorists in the area of Santa Fe and Mississippi. 2 people transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. pic.twitter.com/sSG2ZC1ekd— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 24, 2022