Two people were shot to death Saturday in Evergreen in what law enforcement suspects was a domestic violence incident, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a home in the 30000 block of Stagecoach Boulevard in Evergreen and opened a death investigation. The incident was announced at 5:16 p.m.

On Sunday, the sheriff's department announced one woman died from multiple gunshots and a man died from a single gunshot wound.

There is no threat to the public, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities have not identified the man or woman.