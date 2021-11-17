Two Denver firefighters were injured Tuesday while responding to a fire that damaged six buildings in north Denver, according to the Denver Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm at 4236 York St. just before noon Tuesday, south of Interstate 70 and York Street. Fire officials said the fire started in an unoccupied home and spread to a store and four other buildings nearby.

Some of the buildings were abandoned and others were occupied, but no civilians were hurt in the fire, fire officials said.

Two of the responding firefighters suffered minor injuries Tuesday, one suffering a back injury and the other slight burns, fire officials said.

The blaze spread quickly due to high winds in the area, fire officials said. The winds also pushed thick black smoke throughout the city, with the smoke visible miles away from the fire.

Firefighters remained at the scene for over four hours Tuesday putting out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but fire officials said it is not currently considered suspicious in nature.