A 2-year-old boy pulled from an Aurora pond on Friday afternoon has died, according to Elizabeth McGregor, a spokeswoman for the Aurora Police Department.
McGregor said Aurora police and fire were sent to Expo Park at 2 p.m. on Friday after a report of a child in the pond.
A bystander pulled the the child out of the pond before authorities arrived. When officers got to the scene, they performed CPR before the boy was transferred to a local hospital, where he later died, McGregor said.
McGregor said the boy's family was at a local church nearby for an event and "didn't realize the child had been missing."
Investigators with the Aurora Police Department's crimes against children unit has taken over the case and is trying to piece together the events to led to the child being in the pond.
Police are asking anyone with surveillance of the area or information regarding the incident to contact the department or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.