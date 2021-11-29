The Boulder Police Department on Monday identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 36 as Ernan Loya, a 24-year-old Westminster resident.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office said Loya’s cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday on westbound U.S. 36 near Table Mesa Drive, police said. The vehicle, a 2012 Jeep Wrangler, rolled during the crash. Loya was pronounced dead at the scene.

Loya’s family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for his funeral expenses. The fundraiser can be found at gofundme.com.

Police have not released any information about what led up to the crash. It is unclear whether anyone else was in the vehicle, though no other deaths or injuries have been announced.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501.