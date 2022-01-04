Donors have given over $26.6 million to help those impacted by the Marshall fire after the blaze burned more than 6,000 acres and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and businesses across Boulder County.

Verified GoFundMe accounts for individual households have raised $14.6 million as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the company. In addition, the Boulder County Wildfire Fund has received over $12 million in donations as of Tuesday morning.

More than 43,000 donors have contributed to the fund, Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of the Community Foundation Boulder County, said during a news conference.

"Our community is navigating an unimaginable tragedy right now," Hernandez said. "The care you're showing is a comfort."

Hernandez said the foundation's board approved the immediate, direct distribution of $5 million to those whose homes were destroyed or damaged by the fire. In addition, $500,000 will be directly distributed to evacuees. The county's disaster assistance center will disburse the funds.

In the foundation's 30-year history, this is only the sixth time it has activated an emergency fund, Hernandez said. Four of the emergency funds have been activated in the last two years.

"Tens of thousands of people have poured their love, their philanthropy into us, so that we can pour that love into you," Hernandez said. "We are committed and accountable to you, our community, and we'll be with you every step of the way as we rebuild."

After sparking on Thursday, the Marshall fire became the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, destroying at least 991 structures and damaging another 127 in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County.

Firefighters reached 100% containment on the perimeter of the blaze Monday evening, ending the fire's spread at 6,026 acres, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

Crews expect to be done mopping up hot spots by the end of the week, said Vaughn Jones, wildland fire management section chief with the Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

In Louisville, residents were still under a water boil order Tuesday, officials said. Drinking water is expected to be back online by Sunday. Free bottled water was distributed at the Louisville Public Library on Tuesday and at the Louisville Recreation Center on Tuesday and Wednesday.