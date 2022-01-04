Mike Zoltowski took many videos of billowing smoke and fire taken around 11:45 a.m. on the day the Marshall fire started, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. In this video, taken at the 5300 block of Eldorado Springs Drive, two men are seen supporting a third in obvious pain as they walk down a dirt road.
Donors have given over $26.6 million to help those impacted by the Marshall fire after the blaze burned more than 6,000 acres and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and businesses across Boulder County.
Verified GoFundMe accounts for individual households have raised $14.6 million as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the company. In addition, the Boulder County Wildfire Fund has received over $12 million in donations as of Tuesday morning.
More than 43,000 donors have contributed to the fund
Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of the Community Foundation Boulder County, said during a news conference.
"Our community is navigating an unimaginable tragedy right now," Hernandez said. "The care you're showing is a comfort."
Hernandez said the foundation's board approved the immediate, direct distribution of $5 million to those whose homes were destroyed or damaged by the fire. In addition, $500,000 will be directly distributed to evacuees. The county's disaster assistance center will disburse the funds.
In the foundation's 30-year history, this is only the sixth time it has activated an emergency fund, Hernandez said. Four of the emergency funds have been activated in the last two years.
"Tens of thousands of people have poured their love, their philanthropy into us, so that we can pour that love into you," Hernandez said. "We are committed and accountable to you, our community, and we'll be with you every step of the way as we rebuild."
After sparking on Thursday, the Marshall fire became the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, destroying at least 991 structures and damaging another 127 in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County.
Firefighters reached 100% containment on the perimeter of the blaze Monday evening, ending the fire's spread at 6,026 acres, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.
Crews expect to be done mopping up hot spots by the end of the week, said Vaughn Jones, wildland fire management section chief with the Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
In Louisville, residents were still under a water boil order Tuesday, officials said. Drinking water is expected to be back online by Sunday. Free bottled water was distributed at the Louisville Public Library on Tuesday and at the Louisville Recreation Center on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Leonid Grachev searches for keepsakes in the charred remains of his parents’ home on the 100 block of Vista Lane on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Superior, CO - Ariel photos of homes that were destroyed in the Marshall Fire over night. More than 500 homes were destroyed and that number could climb to nearly a 1,000. The fire consumed homes, businesses and even the Element Hotel near Hwy 36 and McCaslin, the hotel is completely gone. (Photo by John Leyba/Air Cam Helicopter Services)
Resident Lori Smith, right, comforts one of her daughters as the family prepares to leave with a few items found in the rubble of their home on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
A West Metro Fire Protection District firefighter sprays down the burning garage of a home on the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Aluminum from the engine block of a Mini Cooper can seen after it was liquified due to heat from the fire that ravaged the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Leonid Grachev and girlfriend Allison Price search for keepsakes in the charred remains of Grachev’s parents’ home on the 100 block of Vista Lane on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Lawrence Triesch, who just moved away from the neighborhood last August, takes photos of burned homes to send to his wife, who in turn will share them with friends from the neighborhood to know if their homes survived the fire that ripped through the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
A family walks past the burned remains of a home lost to a fire on the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
The burned out husk of a car sits in the driveway of a home on the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Resident Lori Smith holds the footprints of two of her children, found in the rubble of her home on the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Resident Lori Smith laughs with Andy Harrington, from Lafayette, while talking about the footprints of two of her children, found in the rubble of her home on the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
A neighborhood resident who requested to remain anonymous stands in front of a neighbors’ burned home on the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Icicles from the previous nights firefighting efforts cling to the branches of a home spared by a fire that ripped through the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Keepsakes found in the charred remains of Leonid Grachev’s parents’ home sit to the side while he and others search t through the rubble on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Steven Kyker pauses to look at the burned out husk of a Mini Cooper on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
A resident of the neighborhood places a pottery sculpture she had made and found in the rubble of her parents;’ home on the charred lawn on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
A West Metro Fire Protection District firefighter sprays down the burning garage of a home on the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Pedestrians walk down the road through the burned-down 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Superior, CO - Ariel photos of homes that were destroyed in the Marshall Fire over night. More than 500 homes were destroyed and that number could climb to nearly a 1,000. The fire consumed homes, businesses and even the Element Hotel near Hwy 36 and McCaslin, the hotel is completely gone. (Photo by John Leyba/Air Cam Helicopter Services)
Superior, CO - Ariel photos of homes that were destroyed in the Marshall Fire over night. More than 500 homes were destroyed and that number could climb to nearly a 1,000. The fire consumed homes, businesses and even the Element Hotel near Hwy 36 and McCaslin, the hotel is completely gone. (Photo by John Leyba/Air Cam Helicopter Services)
Superior, CO - Ariel photos of homes that were destroyed in the Marshall Fire over night. More than 500 homes were destroyed and that number could climb to nearly a 1,000. The fire consumed homes, businesses and even the Element Hotel near Hwy 36 and McCaslin, the hotel is completely gone. (Photo by John Leyba/Air Cam Helicopter Services)
Superior, CO - Ariel photos of homes that were destroyed in the Marshall Fire over night. More than 500 homes were destroyed and that number could climb to nearly a 1,000. The fire consumed homes, businesses and even the Element Hotel near Hwy 36 and McCaslin, the hotel is completely gone. (Photo by John Leyba/Air Cam Helicopter Services)
Superior, CO - Ariel photos of homes that were destroyed in the Marshall Fire over night. More than 500 homes were destroyed and that number could climb to nearly a 1,000. The fire consumed homes, businesses and even the Element Hotel near Hwy 36 and McCaslin, the hotel is completely gone. (Photo by John Leyba/Air Cam Helicopter Services)
Superior, CO - Ariel photos of homes that were destroyed in the Marshall Fire over night. More than 500 homes were destroyed and that number could climb to nearly a 1,000. The fire consumed homes, businesses and even the Element Hotel near Hwy 36 and McCaslin, the hotel is completely gone. (Photo by John Leyba/Air Cam Helicopter Services)
Superior, CO - Ariel photos of homes that were destroyed in the Marshall Fire over night. More than 500 homes were destroyed and that number could climb to nearly a 1,000. The fire consumed homes, businesses and even the Element Hotel near Hwy 36 and McCaslin, the hotel is completely gone. (Photo by John Leyba/Air Cam Helicopter Services)
Superior, CO - Ariel photos of homes that were destroyed in the Marshall Fire over night. More than 500 homes were destroyed and that number could climb to nearly a 1,000. The fire consumed homes, businesses and even the Element Hotel near Hwy 36 and McCaslin, the hotel is completely gone. (Photo by John Leyba/Air Cam Helicopter Services)
Erica Warembourg steps through the charred remains of her father-in-law’s house in the Enclave subdivision near Davidson Mesa Open Space in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Erica Warembourg gets emotional while she views the remains of her father-in-law's house in the Enclave subdivision near Davidson Mesa Open Space in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Erica Warembourg, right, views the remains of her father-in-law’s house with her husband, who did not want to be named, at the Enclave subdivision near Davidson Mesa Open Space in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Remains of a stair case and Christmas decorations at the site of a home in the Enclave subdivision near Davidson Mesa Open Space in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
A burned vehicle near Washington Avenue across from Davidson Mesa Open Space in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
A helicopter flies over the Enclave subdivision near Davidson Mesa Open Space in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
People walk along a path between a burned-down block and the Louisville Recreation & Senior Center on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
A burned down tree is laid over in the parking lot outside Avista Adventist Hospital on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Smoke from fires in the adjacent neighborhood blow over Avista Adventist Hospital on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
The burned husk of a Porsche sits where the garage to a home once stood on the 900 block of Saint Andrews Lane on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
The charred remains of a home can be seen on the 900 block of Saint Andrews Lane on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
A reindeer holiday lawn ornament sits in the front yard of a home on the 900 block of Saint Andrews Lane on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
No homes appear to be left on the 400 block of Muirfield Circle on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
The railroad ties that once made up a retaining wall are all but burned away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour ion Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, right, and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, right, and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour ion Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, center, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, center, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, at right, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, pictured here, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, at right, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, seen stepping out of the chopper after the flight. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Stepping out of a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, took a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, took a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, right, and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Aftermath in the neighborhood between Harper Lake and S Centennial Parkway in Louisville, CO following the Marshall Fire that spread rapidly into Louisville and Superior, CO on Dec 31, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Carl Payne)
Aftermath in the neighborhood between Harper Lake and S Centennial Parkway in Louisville, CO following the Marshall Fire that spread rapidly into Louisville and Superior, CO on Dec 31, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Carl Payne)
Aftermath in the neighborhood between Harper Lake and S Centennial Parkway in Louisville, CO following the Marshall Fire that spread rapidly into Louisville and Superior, CO on Dec 31, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Carl Payne)
Embers smolder behind the remains of a burned-up vehicle in the neighborhood between Harper Lake and S. Centennial Parkway in Louisville after the Marshall Fire spread rapidly into Louisville and Superior on Friday afternoon.
Christmas lights hang from a tree as remnants of the Marshall fire burn in the background at the neighborhood between Harper Lake and S. Centennial Parkway in Louisville on Saturday.
The neighborhood between Harper Lake and S. Centennial Parkway on Friday in Louisville after the Marshall fire spread rapidly into Louisville and Superior.
Aftermath in the neighborhood between Harper Lake and S Centennial Parkway in Louisville, CO following the Marshall Fire that spread rapidly into Louisville and Superior, CO on Dec 31, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Carl Payne)
Debris is shown between Harper Lake and S. Centennial Parkway in Louisville after the Marshall fire spread rapidly into Louisville and Superior on Friday.
Aftermath in the neighborhood between Harper Lake and S Centennial Parkway in Louisville, CO following the Marshall Fire that spread rapidly into Louisville and Superior, CO on Dec 31, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Carl Payne)
Aftermath in the neighborhood between Harper Lake and S Centennial Parkway in Louisville, CO following the Marshall Fire that spread rapidly into Louisville and Superior, CO on Dec 31, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Carl Payne)
Aftermath in the neighborhood between Harper Lake and S Centennial Parkway in Louisville, CO following the Marshall Fire that spread rapidly into Louisville and Superior, CO on Dec 31, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Carl Payne)
Aftermath in the neighborhood between Harper Lake and S Centennial Parkway in Louisville, CO following the Marshall Fire that spread rapidly into Louisville and Superior, CO on Dec 31, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Carl Payne)
Concrete foundations are all that remain of some homes on the 2000 block of Andrew Drive on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Jim Conaghan rides his bike through a snowstorm past burned down homes on the 2000 block of Andrew Drive on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
A Central City Fire Department firefighter sprays down the hot debris that’s accumulated in the basement of a home that burned down on the 2000 block of Andrew Drive on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
A Central City Fire Department firefighter sprays down the hot debris that’s accumulated in the basement of a home that burned down on the 2000 block of Andrew Drive on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Two people walk through the snow and smoke into a neighborhood while a police vehicle drives by on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Signs hang on a fence in the Enclave subdivision near Davidson Mesa Open Space in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
A man, who did not want to be identified, views the remains of his father’s house Friday at the Enclave subdivision near Davidson Mesa Open Space in Louisville.
A woman wearing a mask runs past the remains of a neighborhood Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The Marshall fire ripped through Boulder County powered by high winds on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, destroying close to 1,000 homes. About 35,000 people were evacuated in Louisville and Superior.
The aftermath of the Marshall fire in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The Marshall fire ripped through Boulder County fulled by high-winds on Thursday, destroying over 500 homes. The number of destroyed homes will likely increase as approximately 35,000 people were evacuated in Louisville and Superior.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The aftermath of the Marshall fire in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The Marshall fire ripped through Boulder County fulled by high-winds on Thursday, destroying over 500 homes. The number of destroyed homes will likely increase as approximately 35,000 people were evacuated in Louisville and Superior.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The aftermath of the Marshall fire in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The Marshall fire ripped through Boulder County fulled by high-winds on Thursday, destroying over 500 homes. The number of destroyed homes will likely increase as approximately 35,000 people were evacuated in Louisville and Superior.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The aftermath of the Marshall fire in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The Marshall fire ripped through Boulder County fulled by high-winds on Thursday, destroying over 500 homes. The number of destroyed homes will likely increase as approximately 35,000 people were evacuated in Louisville and Superior.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
National Guard vehicles drive through the aftermath of the Marshall fire on
McCaslin Boulevard in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The Marshall fire ripped through Boulder County fulled by high-winds on Thursday, destroying over 500 homes. The number of destroyed homes will likely increase as approximately 35,000 people were evacuated in Louisville and Superior.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The aftermath of the Marshall fire in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The Marshall fire ripped through Boulder County fulled by high-winds on Thursday, destroying over 500 homes. The number of destroyed homes will likely increase as approximately 35,000 people were evacuated in Louisville and Superior.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
People walk though the destruction across from Davidson Mesa Open Space in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The Marshall fire ripped through Boulder County, fueled by high winds on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 and destroying nearly 1,000 homes. Approximately 35,000 people were evacuated in Louisville and Superior.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The aftermath of the Marshall fire in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The Marshall fire ripped through Boulder County fulled by high-winds on Thursday, destroying over 500 homes. The number of destroyed homes will likely increase as approximately 35,000 people were evacuated in Louisville and Superior.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The aftermath of the Marshall fire in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The Marshall fire ripped through Boulder County fulled by high-winds on Thursday, destroying over 500 homes. The number of destroyed homes will likely increase as approximately 35,000 people were evacuated in Louisville and Superior.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The aftermath of the Marshall fire in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The Marshall fire ripped through Boulder County fulled by high-winds on Thursday, destroying over 500 homes. The number of destroyed homes will likely increase as approximately 35,000 people were evacuated in Louisville and Superior.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The aftermath of the Marshall fire in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The Marshall fire ripped through Boulder County fulled by high-winds on Thursday, destroying over 500 homes. The number of destroyed homes will likely increase as approximately 35,000 people were evacuated in Louisville and Superior.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The aftermath of the Marshall fire in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The Marshall fire ripped through Boulder County fulled by high-winds on Thursday, destroying over 500 homes. The number of destroyed homes will likely increase as approximately 35,000 people were evacuated in Louisville and Superior.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The aftermath of the Marshall fire in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The Marshall fire ripped through Boulder County fulled by high-winds on Thursday, destroying over 500 homes. The number of destroyed homes will likely increase as approximately 35,000 people were evacuated in Louisville and Superior.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The mail from a burned home in Superior disintegrates in the hands of USPS carrier Courtney Brooks. Brooks was running her regular route in Superior and keeping notes of which homes were still there and which were gone on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Brooks and other volunteering postal workers from around the state wanted to give the people in the affected area of the Marshall Fire a feeling of normalcy by delivering their mail and also asking any questions they might have about mail delivery. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
USPS carrier Courtney Brooks made her regular route on Sunday in Superior, but this time it was a labor of love. Brooks and other volunteering postal workers from around the state wanted to give the people in the affected area of the Marshall Fire a feeling of normalcy by delivering their mail and also asking any questions they might have about mail delivery. Brooks was also taking notes on which houses were still there and which ones were not on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
USPS carrier Courtney Brooks hands information to Superior resident Holly Browarsky as she takes her dog for a walk in one of the affected neighborhoods of the Marshall Fire. Brooks and other volunteering postal workers from around the state wanted to give the people in the affected area of the Marshall Fire a feeling of normalcy by delivering their mail and also asking any questions they might have about mail delivery. Brooks was also taking notes on which houses were still there and which ones were not on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Rob Harris lost everything when his home burned during the Marshall Fire on Thursday night. He was clearing the rubble and was hoping to find the arrowheads that his father and he had collected. Harris said he and his wife are going to rebuild. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Rob Harris lost everything when his home burned during the Marshall Fire on Thursday night. He was clearing the rubble and was hoping to find the arrowheads that his father and he had collected. Harris said he and his wife are going to rebuild. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Rob Harris lost everything when his home burned during the Marshall Fire on Thursday night. He was clearing the rubble and was hoping to find the arrowheads that his father and he had collected. Harris said he and his wife are going to rebuild. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Rob Harris lost everything when his home burned during the Marshall Fire on Thursday night. In the foreground is what is left of her dirt bike that he just rode last weekend. He was clearing the rubble and was hoping to find the arrowheads that his father and he had collected. Harris said he and his wife are going to rebuild. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Rob Harris lost everything when his home burned during the Marshall Fire on Thursday night. He was clearing the rubble and was hoping to find the arrowheads that his father and he had collected. Harris said he and his wife are going to rebuild. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Rob Harris finds what he believes is the hard drive to his computer in the rubble of his home on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Harris lost everything when his home burned during the Marshall Fire on Thursday night. He was clearing the rubble and was hoping to find the arrowheads that his father and he had collected. Harris said he and his wife are going to rebuild. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Rob Harris lost everything when his home burned during the Marshall Fire on Thursday night. He was clearing the rubble and was hoping to find the arrowheads that his father and he had collected. Harris said he and his wife are going to rebuild. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
In Superior, two cars that burned in the Marshall Fire are shells on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
