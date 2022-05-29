Three climbers were involved in a rock fall and avalanche near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mount Meeker in Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday morning.
One woman suffered minor injuries and one man was rescued, but another man was still missing in the area as of 4 p.m. Sunday, with search operations continuing.
Rocky Mountain National Park's Search and Rescue Team asked for assistance from a Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base in order to rescue the injured man via a hoist operation. He was extricated using a winch-operated cable around 2 p.m. when a weather window came through.
He was flown to the Upper Beaver Meadows and transferred to a Northern Colorado Med Evac air ambulance, which flew him to the Medical Center of the Rockies.
Sunday evening, rescue teams were continuing to search for the third individual in winter-like weather conditions above 11,500 feet. A temporary flight restriction was in place, with Upper Beaver Meadows Road closed, in case of additional potential air operations.
The rock fall and avalanche were first reported at 9 a.m. by other climbers in the area.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.