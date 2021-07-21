Flooding and mudslides closed three Colorado highways Wednesday morning, state Department of Transportation officials announced.

Crew worked to reopen Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon, Highway 14 in Poudre Canyon and Highway 133 in Paonia, but officials had no timetable on when the routes would be clear.

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon was buried by five mudslides, three on the eastbound lanes at mile marker 127.5 to 128.5, one on westbound lanes from mile marker 130.5 to the Bair Ranch exit and one on the Bair Ranch exit off-ramp from the westbound lanes.

In addition to mudslides, officials feared predicted dangerous weather conditions along I-70 throughout Wednesday. As of 9 a.m., there a chance of flash flooding for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.

The I-70 closure will remain in place until the road is clear and the weather is deemed safe. Drivers should use the northern alternate route through Craig and Steamboat Springs as a detour.

Westbound lanes are closed at Dotsero (exit 133) and westbound lanes are closed at Highway 6 west of Rifle (exit 87).

Highway 14 remains closed in both directions through Poudre Canyon because of severe flash flooding and multiple mudslides.

The flash flooding happened over the Camera Peak burn scar in Poudre Canyon, west of Fort Collins. One person was killed and two others were reported missing after the flood, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The closure is for a nearly 20-mile stretch of the highway from Archers to Cameron Pass.

Officials said they hope to reopen the highway on Wednesday night. But the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Cameron Peak burn area.

Highway 133 was hit with three mudslides at mile marker 53, about 15 miles south of Carbondale, on Tuesday, covering parts of the road in up to 8 feet of mud, officials said.

Traffic was reduced to one lane as crews worked to clear the roadway. Drivers should plan for delays, officials warned.

Drivers can check the state's roads website at cotrip.org for highway closure information and road conditions.