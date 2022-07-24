A man fatally shot two people and wounded a third at an apartment complex in Prowers County before killing himself, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Lamar police were called just before 2 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Mullen Street, where they found two people had been shot and killed.
Medics took a third victim to the hospital. As of Sunday morning, investigators had not released that person's condition.
The gunman led the Granada Police Department, the Prowers County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Hamilton County (Kansas) Sheriff's Office on a high-speed chase across eastern Prowers County, investigators said.
The gunman got out of his vehicle in a field near Holly and fatally shot himself, investigators said.
The coroner will release the names of the people who died in the incident after their families have been notified.
Lamar is more than 200 miles southeast of Denver.