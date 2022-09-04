Three people died and a fourth was injured when the SUV they were riding in went off the road and crashed into a drainage ditch in Adams County, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.
Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol believe that the driver ran a stop sign.
A 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman were killed in the crash, which occurred at 6:13 a.m. Saturday at 136th Avenue and Riverdale Road, the TV station reported.
The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.