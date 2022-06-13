Three people were killed and several others were injured in two separate crashes on Interstate 25 in Weld County Monday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said.
Troopers said one crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 25 near Highway 66 in Mead. Three people were killed in that crash, and an unknown number were taken to the hospital with injuries, troopers said. The crash involved multiple vehicles, including a semi.
The other crash happened around 2:22 p.m. on northbound Interstate 25 near Highway 52 in the Dacono area. Troopers said that crash involved a motorcycle and a semi.
Troopers are working to determine what caused the crashes.