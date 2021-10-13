Multi-unit fire Denver; 10-13-21

Three people were sent to a local hospital following a multi-unit fire in Denver early Wednesday. 

 Courtesy of the Denver Fire Department

Crews with the Denver Fire Department were sent to the multiunit residence at 1058. S Dahlia St. just after 1 a.m. When they arrived, they located an apartment unit fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze to a single unit and later fully extinguished the fire.

The two adjacent units suffered water damage as a result of the firefighting operations, said Adriana Lara, a spokeswoman for the Denver Fire Department. 

Three people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Lara said.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. 