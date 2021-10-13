Three people were sent to a hospital after a multiunit fire in Denver early Wednesday.
Crews with the Denver Fire Department were sent to the multiunit residence at 1058. S Dahlia St. just after 1 a.m. When they arrived, they located an apartment unit fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters quickly contained the blaze to a single unit and later fully extinguished the fire.
The two adjacent units suffered water damage as a result of the firefighting operations, said Adriana Lara, a spokeswoman for the Denver Fire Department.
#DenverFireDepartment responded to a multi-unit building @ 1058 S. Dahlia early this morning. Three residents were transported by @DHParamedics & are being evaluated. Fire investigators are working to determine cause. @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/6ITl1ZwbLp— Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) October 13, 2021
Three people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Lara said.
Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.