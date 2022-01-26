Three people were seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 350 in Las Animas County, and authorities believe there could be additional victims still unaccounted for, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, and a 2013 Toyota Sienna was involved in the wreck, said Trooper Josh Lewis, a spokesman for the agency.
Four adults were taken to a hospital with injuries, and three of the victims suffered serious injuries, Lewis said.
While investigating the crash, authorities learned that more people were riding in the minivan and apparently left the scene following the crash.
On Wednesday morning, authorities found a teenage boy whose injuries were consistent with the crash. He was being cared for and was in contact with family members from a different state.
Authorities believe there is "more than one" person still unaccounted for, but Lewis did not have an exact number. He declined to speculate on why people fled the crash scene.
A search operation for the missing victims is underway and being led by the Otero County Sheriff's Office. State troopers are helping with the search, as are several other agencies.
Anyone with information about the crash or the whereabouts of the missing victims is encouraged to call the Colorado State Patrol or Otero County Sheriff's Office at 719-384-5941.