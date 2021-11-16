In most ways, Hugh is a typical 4-year-old boy.

His family describes him as rambunctious and loving. He likes to run and play at the park and help around the house, including trying to take the trash out on his own. He tells strangers “I love you” when he walks by them on the street.

But in some ways, Hugh is different. In 2019, he suffered severe physical abuse from a babysitter, resulting in a traumatic brain injury. After several surgeries and countless hours of therapy, the injury left the Arvada youngster with limited range of motion in his right arm and leg, no function in his right hand and no peripheral vision.

“I feel like he survived for us,” said Heidi Dominguez, Hugh’s grandmother. “He has this soul that fixes anything. It can fix any bad day just for me to see him. He’s almost empathic in how he reacts to people. He knows when to take care of us sometimes.”

Heidi said Hugh has adapted quickly to his injury, becoming left-handed and using his feet, teeth and chin to hold and open objects. He has also taught himself how to somersault to get around faster and teaches other children how to do it, too.

Still, there are things Hugh needs help with. Hugh’s family is working to raise $12,000 to get him a service dog to help with his mobility needs.

Marisa Dominguez, Hugh’s aunt and primary caregiver, said the dog would help him stay balanced while walking around, as well as get dressed, turn on lights, open doors and alert Marisa if Hugh needs help. Marisa said she has wanted to get a service dog for Hugh since he came home from the hospital, and they’ve already picked out the name: Isabelle.

“It means ‘devoted’ and I thought that was very fitting," Marisa said. “I just love the fact that he’ll have someone there to be his best friend.”

Though his spirit is unwavering, Hugh and his family have worked hard over the last two years to get to where they are today. Heidi said Hugh undergoes 30 to 40 hours of therapy per week, including behavioral therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, warm water therapy and neurofeedback therapy.

After his injury, Marisa left her job to become a stay-at-home caregiver for Hugh. Marisa, who was working at a recruiting firm at the time, is a certified nursing assistant who has previously worked as a nanny and with adults with disabilities.

“We’ve had a really close bond ever since he was born,” Marisa said. “He has been such a pleasure to live with, truly.”

Marisa said Hugh can be clumsy and often falls down, but he’s quick to get up and exclaim “I’m OK!” He has an oral fixation as a result of the injury and was recently caught chewing on a relative’s dining room table.

The family is hoping to enroll Hugh in preschool in January, which his behavioral therapists would attend with him. Marisa said they’re also thinking of signing him up to play on a soccer team.

Since they started the GoFundMe less than two weeks ago, the family has raised over $7,000 to buy a service dog. Heidi said the family is “shocked” by the public response to the fundraiser.

“The impact has been really amazing. People care and we just don’t realize how much,” Heidi said. “Thank you is not enough. The support we’ve had has been tremendous. The love that’s been shown, it’s what sustained us in the hospital, through the two-year legal battle and continuing on."

Heidi said if the fundraiser exceeds their goal amount, all the money will go toward Hugh’s medical bills and establishing a college fund.