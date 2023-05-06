Six people were injured when a mechanical equipment reportedly collapsed at the Gaylord Rockies pool on Saturday morning, Aurora authorities said.

Two were rushed to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Aurora Fire Rescue Chief Alec Oughton said crews that were already at the resort for training responded around 9:50 a.m. after part of an HVAC system collapsed into a pool with around 50 to 100 people in it.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated. 9News.com, a partner of The Denver Gazette, contributed in this report.