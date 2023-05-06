Six people were injured when a mechanical equipment reportedly collapsed at the Gaylord Rockies pool on Saturday morning, Aurora authorities said.
Two were rushed to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
We have provided medical care for six total patients.— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) May 6, 2023
Two of these patients were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/yVQOwebgY5
Aurora Fire Rescue Chief Alec Oughton said crews that were already at the resort for training responded around 9:50 a.m. after part of an HVAC system collapsed into a pool with around 50 to 100 people in it.
Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated. 9News.com, a partner of The Denver Gazette, contributed in this report.
Aurora Fire Rescue units have returned to service in the city, and are no longer on scene. The property manager will be responsible for keeping people out of the indoor pool area.— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) May 6, 2023
We do not have any updates on patient conditions, and a full news release will be posted soon.