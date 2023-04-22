The Colorado Bureau of Investigation released an endangered missing alert for a 6-year-old girl last seen in Denver with her noncustodial older sister.

Jazelle Martinez, 6, was last seen on April 14 in the 700 block of Wolff Street, in the Villa Park neighborhood in Denver, according to the alert.

The alert describes Martinez as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, 3 feet 6 inches tall and 50 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a rainbow and blue jeans.

Martinez was seen with her noncustodial older sister, Alexis Martinez, 20, described as a 5 foot 1 inch tall Hispanic female about 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Martinez or her older sister is asked to call 911.

A previous alert said Martinez was last seen in the 300 block of Malley Street in Northglenn. The alert was updated with new information.