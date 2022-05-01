An injured hiker was rescued Saturday afternoon near Hunter Creek Trail outside Aspen after falling down an embankment, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office announced.

The hiker, a 63-year-old man, had been hiking with his 14-year-old son off the trail when he slipped and fell, according to a news release. They were not familiar with the area, the sheriff's office said.

The man suffered "significant" injuries and could not walk, according to the release.

The man's wife reported the accident. The two were found about 5:40 p.m., and the man was taken away in an ambulance from the trailhead.

The sheriff's office and Mountain Rescue Aspen asked people to remember to know their route when hiking, not to leave a trail voluntarily and make sure someone knows where they're going.

According to the release, Pitkin County Open Space, Aspen Ambulance, Mountain Rescue Aspen and the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office helped with the rescue.

Hunter Creek Trail is considered to be of moderate difficulty, with rocks, tree roots and other obstacles.