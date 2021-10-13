Transportation Security Administration personnel have confiscated a record number of firearms since the beginning of the year and many of them have been seized at Denver International Airport, officials said.
As of Wednesday, the TSA reports that it has confiscated 4,654 firearms, which is the most seized as of Oct. 3 since 2002. Nearly 97% of the firearms have ben found in carry-on bags, officials said.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport security personnel have recovered the most firearms with 391, while 109 firearms, the sixth most, have been confiscated at DIA, according to TSA.
Security personnel have confiscated two firearms, five stun guns and a replica firearm since Oct. 3, officials said.
TSA officials want to remind travelers that prohibited items such as firearms, flammable liquid, fireworks, etc. should be placed in checked luggage.
"As you are likely aware, any type of prohibited item in carry-on luggage slow down the security screening lines for all travelers," officials said in a release. "It is essential that travelers prepare for the screening experience to allow for the maximum efficiency of the operation."
TSA has provided several tips to get through security efficiently:
- Consider checking your luggage with your airline. Reducing the number of carry-on bags and personal items that need to be screened through the security checkpoint will save time for all travelers
- Be prepared for the screening process. Don't bring prohibited items to the security checkpoint.
Information regarding prohibited items can be found, here.