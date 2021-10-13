A 72-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Loveland on Tuesday afternoon, the Loveland Police Department announced.

Police said the crash happened about 4 p.m. near West First Street and South Dotsero Drive, blocks from Thompson Valley High School.

A witness told police the vehicle was going west on West First Street when it suddenly veered across oncoming eastbound lanes and crashed on the side of the road. The vehicle stopped after driving through a fence and into two trees.

Police said the unidentified 72-year-old man was alone in the car at the time of the crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police said. His identity and official cause of death will be released after an autopsy is performed.

The Loveland Police Department is investigating the crash. West First Street was closed for nearly three hours as police processed the scene.