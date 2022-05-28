The Wheat Ridge Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 73-year-old elderly at-risk woman last seen on Wednesday.
Gloria Gonzales walked away from Anderson Park in Wheat Ridge, the Wheat Ridge Police Department tweeted on Saturday morning.
Police said Gonzales has Alzheimer's and is described as 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black blouse, fuzzy blue and pink pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Gonzales whereabouts or anyone who see's her should call 911 immediately.