Pitbulls attack Golden, Colorado woman

Golden police were called to this home last Wednesday on a dog attack. They found a woman being mauled in the back yard and an injured 12 year old.

 Carol McKinley, Denver Gazette

An 89-year-old grandmother who was attacked by two family pit bulls died from her injuries Sunday morning, according to Golden Police. Her 12 year old grandson, who was also attacked, has been released from the hospital and is resting at home. 

Neighbors said the woman, who has not been identified, had driven the two grandchildren who live at the home from school Wednesday when one of them, the 12-year-old, ran screaming and covered with blood from the back yard looking for help.

When police and animal control officers arrived on scene, the dogs were on top of the woman in the yard. Officers were able to separate the animals using themselves as "human shields while the dogs circled them trying to get back at the woman,” said Golden Public Information Officer Ben Salentine. 

One of the dogs was euthanized due to severe injuries to his abdomen and head sustained during the attack. Since that time the second dog has also been euthanized after being given up to the Foothills Animal Shelter. Police said "there have been no citations related to the incident yet."

Neighbors said the family had just moved into the residence in the 15000 block of West First Drive one month ago. Police said there was no history of complaints about the dogs. 

No officers were injured during their response. 

Carol McKinley

