The 90 immigrants from Central and South America who arrived in Denver Monday were not part of a political stunt, but rather a coordinated social media campaign, Denver officials said Thursday.

“From what we’ve been able to gather, it was sort of an informal gathering of some on social media among the folks themselves,” said Evan Dreyer, deputy chief of staff to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, during a press conference.

The circumstances of their arrival had been a mystery for days.

Some had speculated they could have been shipped to Denver, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis transported immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in September.

“This does not appear to be anything that was organized by another government entity to direct people specifically to Denver,” Dreyer said.

Over the past two months, the city has experienced a “steady influx” of immigrants, Dreyer said.

In that time, roughly 300 immigrants have made their way to Denver.

It’s unclear whether this reflects a year-over-year increase. The city has not been tracking the number of immigrants coming Denver, said Britta Fisher, chief housing officer for the Department of Housing Stability.

The bus Monday dropped the immigrants off at Union Station and many found their way to the Denver Rescue Mission. Of the recent arrivals, about 30 immigrants have a place to live, said Mimi Scheuermann, chief operating officer of Denver Human Services.

The group also included three or four children, Scheuermann said.

While immigrants have been seeking refuge in Denver, the 90 who arrived Monday was unexpected. Dreyer said the city had been seeing 20-to-30 immigrants arriving daily.

And city officials anticipate more.

Another group was expected to arrive Thursday, said Dreyer,

The recent inpouring of immigrants fleeing Central and South America — particularly Venezuela — is emblematic of the U.S. border crisis with Mexico. The immigration predicament has spilled over into other cities, including Denver, which is more than 600 miles from the Mexican border in El Paso, Texas.

To accommodate the high volume of immigrants, Denver city officials set up an emergency shelter at one of the city’s rec centers earlier this week.

It is yet unknown how much the city will spend on providing services for them.

“There is a cost associated with this,” Dreyer said. “Right now, we’re absorbing it through the general fund.”

Officials are considering avenues for federal reimbursement, Dreyer said.