Ninety new immigrants arrived in Denver overnight according to a city report released Sunday — the result of what appears to be a flood of southern U.S. border crossings. This comes after the city welcomed 76 on Saturday.
The city has served 984 immigrants since Dec. 9 as of 3 p.m. Sunday.
A total of 515 are housed in city and partner emergency shelters, down 37 compared to Saturday. Emergency shelters stand at about 61% capacity, with space available for 325 more people.
The influx of migrants, many believed to be from El Paso, Texas, comes as the mayor of that Texas city has declared a state of emergency. The El Paso Times reports Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the declaration Saturday to allow the city to tap into additional resources expected to become necessary after Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21.
A ruling Friday by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals means restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years are still set to be lifted Wednesday, unless further appeals are filed. Once it is lifted, a surge of migrants is expected.
On Dec. 15, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock also declared a state of emergency to free up resources to handle the wave of migrants seen this month.
The city continues to ask for medical and non-medical volunteers to assist with emergency immigrant shelters. Volunteers must pass a background ceck. Those interested should go to www.Denvergov.org/OEM for more information.
The city is also in need of short term shelter assistants. These on-call positions may have routine or variable work schedules. Selected assistants are expected to work 24-39 hours per week and have bilingual/Spanish skills, though bilingual ability is not required. More information and applications can be found at https://bit.ly/R0052082.