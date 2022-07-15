9News' seven-time Emmy Award-winning chief meteorologist Kathy Sabine took some time Friday to thank the community for the support she has received since announcing that she had a procedure for skin cancer on her social media accounts Monday.
"So they say I’ll be OK..More than OK..more than fine.. better than before.. and I am grateful… but it’s scary …and I look scary …and it hurts …and it’s overwhelming …but the reason the tears are flowing is not my vanity so much as the love and support from all of you," she said. "So many of you have shared your similar stories and how many of you have told me you have gone out and gotten your own skin and spots checked. So if this makes a difference and saves one life that’s all that matters."
In a post from Monday, Sabine said dermatologists at Castle Rock Surgery and Advanced Dermatology removed the cancer from her nose and reconstructed it with cartilage from her ear.
The 9News meteorologist, who has delivered weather reports for 29 years, recently left her place on the 10 p.m. newscast to early evenings.
Citing Sabine's medical privacy, 9News offered no comment.
The Denver Gazette's John Moore Contributed to this report.