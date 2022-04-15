The man accused of killing 10 people last year in Boulder's south-side King Soopers remains incompetent to stand trial.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Ahmad Alissa appeared briefly on Friday. Boulder County district court Judge Ingrid Bakke set the next court date for July 21 to review his competence, and in the meantime ordered the state mental health hospital to provide progress reports every 30 days with the exception of July.

A person's competence depends on them having a rational understanding of the case against them and the ability to participate in their own defense. The accused gunman has undergone mental health treatment intended to restore him to competence for trial after two separate evaluations found him incompetent last year.

Alissa, who turns 23 on Sunday, is accused of opening fire on March 22, 2021 on shoppers and employees in the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive. He faces 115 charges and sentence enhancers, including 10 counts of first-degree murder and several related to possessing banned high-capacity magazines.

A recent court filing indicates experts believe Alissa can likely have his competency restored with treatment and stand trial within a "reasonable" window of time.

His attorneys have not elaborated on the mental illness he may suffer from.

The people killed were 20-year-old Denny Stong, Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, and Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51.