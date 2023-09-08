A 64-year-old man died just after midnight Friday in the Adams County Detention Facility while he waited to post bond, the sheriff's office announced. The agency said the death is under investigation and has not released the man's name or a cause of death.

The man was brought into the detention center after 10:30 p.m. Thursday because of an active warrant, according to a news release. A nurse assigned to the intake process learned the man needed a wheelchair because of a medical condition after checking his vital signs and completing a medical questionnaire.

Shortly before midnight, as the man sat in his wheelchair in a holding cell, deputies noticed him slumped over, according to the release. They called for medical assistance, and provided CPR and administered Narcan as a precaution. However, paramedics pronounced the man dead at 12:05 a.m. Friday.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release any further information about the man or the autopsy, the release said.