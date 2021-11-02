Adams County officials rolled out a $35 million grant program Tuesday that will offer financial support for projects and initiatives that assist the county's COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
Businesses, nongovernmental and nonprofit organizations are eligible for the program as well as school districts and special districts, officials said.
"We are thrilled to offer this grant program to our community businesses, nonprofits, etc., many of which were hit so hard by the pandemic," said Adams County Commissioner Eva Henry. "Many areas are still in recovery mode and supporting community programs for those who need it the most will help us all get back on our feet faster."
Applications are open through Dec. 15. To apply or find additional information regarding the program, visit bit.ly/3wdYOOb.