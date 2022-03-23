The Adams County Sheriff's Office named 10-year-old Niesha Wimbush an honorary deputy on Wednesday afternoon.
Niesha was honored for her quick thinking when a man stole her parents' car just after 6 p.m. March 3 outside a laundromat in the 7000 block of Pecos Street. Her parents were inside the laundromat but left their kids in the car, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
When the man realized that Niesha and her 7-year-old sister and 3-year-old brother were in the car, he dropped them off a few blocks away.
Despite being in an unknown area, Niesha tracked down a sheriff's deputy, who reunited the children with their parents. Niesha also gave a description of the car thief to investigators.
Investigators have found the stolen car, but the suspect remains at-large.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Sheriff's Office at 720-322-1313.