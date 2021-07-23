The Denver Police Department on Friday announced a partnership with Advance Auto Parts to give out 100 gift cards worth $25 each to motorists as part of the police's education efforts on traffic safety and enforcement.
Advance donated the gift cards to the police department, according to a news release.
The release says recipients can use the gift cards to repair minor vehicle safety issues such as headlights and taillights.
“Advance’s gift is more than just an investment in the safety of Denver motorists, it's creating 100 opportunities for our officers to have positive, memorable, and potentially surprising interactions with those whom we serve,” Police Chief Paul Pazen said.
Police and Advance announced the partnership Friday at a new retail location on 4509 N. Tower Rd., which will open to the public next Thursday.
Motorists who receive a gift card can use it any Advance retail location in Colorado or online.