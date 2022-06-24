United States Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision

Abortion rights demonstrator reacts outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

Advocates on both sides of the debate are expected to organize protests following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

As of Friday at 10 a.m.:

  • All Out For Abortion Rights Rally will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Colorado state Capitol. It is organized by the Denver branch of the Party For Socialism and Liberation
  • The Speak Out for Reproduction Rights protest is scheduled for 6 p.m. at  the state Capitol.

This list will be periodically updated throughout the day. 

