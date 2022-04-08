Denver's Department of Housing Stability and Mile High Ministries celebrated the groundbreaking of Clara Brown Commons Friday, a new 61-unit affordable housing apartment complex in the Cole neighborhood.
Clara Brown Commons at 3790 N. Gaylord Street will become a four-story apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom units for low and moderate-income households. About a third of the units will be reserved for folks making less than 30% of the area median income, which for a single-person household equals $22,050.
“Affordable housing is needed at all income levels in Denver, and the need is clearly greatest among our lowest income households,” HOST Executive Director Britta Fisher said in a release. “We’re proud to partner with Mile High Ministries to bring these much-needed homes forward for Denver families.”
The new project is the first phase of a redevelopment plan for the entire city block surrounding it to include additional rental and for-sale affordable housing units.
“Mile High Ministries is grateful for the support of the City and County of Denver and State of Colorado, plus 200 individuals and organizations that have contributed over $5 million to turn a longtime problem property into a beautiful and affordable home for Denver families,” Mile High Ministries Executive Director Jeff Johnsen said.
Pending City Council approval, HOST seeks to provide $1.85 million toward the $29.4 million project.