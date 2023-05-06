Six people were injured when an air conditioning equipment collapsed Saturday morning at the Gaylord Rockies Resort pool, where between 50 and 100 people were inside the aquatics center, Aurora authorities said.

All six were rushed to local hospitals, two of them suffering from life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Aurora Fire Rescue said it received multiples calls that an HVAC system collapsed inside the pool area at the resort and dispatched several units, including a team that specializes in collapsed structures.

As it turned out, eight firefighters from nearby Aurora Fire Station No. 16 were already on scene, as they were conducting training at the Gaylord property and working in the stairwells there.

Aurora authorities said this allowed a quicker response by highly trained paramedics and EMTs, who immediately went to the pool to assist patients.

“I would like to share that the men and women of this agency train for this type of incident every day,” said Aurora Fire Chief Alec Oughton. “I am proud of their rapid and effective response in caring for our community.”