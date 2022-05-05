Airbnb will not allow certain guests to book one-night and two-night reservations in Denver over two holiday weekends this summer in an attempt to curb unauthorized parties.
The company announced its plan Thursday and it will be in effect across all Airbnb rentals during the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends. The rule will be applied in other cities across the country, the company said.
"The system focuses on blocking certain one-night reservation attempts and redirecting certain two-night reservation attempts for booking guests who do not have a history of positive reviews," the company said in a news release.
The anti-party system blocks reservations based on certain criteria:
- For one-night reservations: Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.
- For two-night reservations: More strident restrictions will be put in place and will restrict certain local or last-minute bookings by guests without history or positive reviews.
- It introduces an anti-party attestation that requires guests to confirm their knowledge of the company's anti-party rules. If they break this attestation, they could face legal action.
People who have a history of positive reviews will not be subjected to these restrictions.
Airbnb previously piloted this anti-party system on Halloween and New Year's Eve in 2020 and more recently over the Fourth of July weekend last year.
Officials said in a release that the system worked. They saw "a substantial decrease in reports of disruptive and unauthorized parities."