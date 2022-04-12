Alex Ewing received a life sentence Tuesday from a Jefferson County judge for sexually assaulting and killing 50-year-old Patricia Smith in 1984 with a hammer in her Lakewood home.

His sentence came eight months after an Arapahoe County jury convicted Ewing of killing a family of three a few days before Smith’s murder.

On Thursday, a Jefferson County jury convicted Ewing of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of felony murder, one involving a robbery and the other involving sexual assault, in Smith's killing. Felony murder allows a person to be charged for a killing that occurs during the commission of certain felonies.

“You all gave my mother her day in court, and that’s all I ask for,” Smith’s son said at Ewing’s sentencing, thanking the judge and the case’s attorneys.

Ewing was convicted of sexually assaulting Smith and fatally beating her with a hammer on Jan. 10, 1984, in the Lakewood townhouse she shared with her daughter and grandchildren.

Prosecutors’ case turned on DNA from semen found on and around Smith’s body. Authorities in Nevada, where Ewing has been in prison since since shortly after Smith’s killing for a separate attempted murder conviction, uploaded his DNA to the FBI’s database in 2018.

Smith’s children and grandchildren gave statements at Ewing’s sentencing, describing how her violent killing has haunted them for decades. Her daughter said her statement was the only one she will give about Smith’s murder.

“The next time I speak of my beautiful mother will be with joy as I honor her beautiful life, because that is what she deserves.”

Judge Tamara Russell imposed a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 20 years, the penalty for first-degree murder in 1984. The penalty for the felony murder counts was absorbed into the premeditated murder penalty.

However, Ewing received three consecutive life sentences for killing Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter, Melissa, essentially guaranteeing he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Public defender Stephen McCrohan asked Russell to consider the age of the case and Ewing’s good behavior in prison in the intervening years, saying Ewing is not the same person as when he committed the attacks decades ago. He indicated the defense will appeal Ewing’s case.

“When these events happened, Mr. Ewing was a very young man and is not the same person that stands before the court today."

Ewing has been in prison serving a sentence for an attempted murder conviction connected to attacking a couple with an ax handle in 1984 in Henderson, Nevada, months after the Colorado killings.

Russell told Smith’s family members to find closure within themselves, since no penalty from the court system will bring Smith back.

“This man has lived in prison for almost 40 years, and I would assume he'll live there until he dies. And he doesn't live as a human would want to live,” Russell said. “And you folks have joys and memories and people and relationships.”

Denver Gazette news partner 9News contributed to this report.