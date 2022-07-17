Boulder County officials have issued an all clear after an area of the county was issued an evacuation warning on Sunday.
A small plane crash has sparked a wildfire near the 10,000 block of Lefthand Canyon Dr. An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for the surrounding area, including the towns of Gold Hill and Ward. Take proactive measures and be prepared to evacuate. https://t.co/4vuYka1gDv pic.twitter.com/H1peYr0aWh— BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) July 17, 2022
The area impacted was the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive, and included the towns of Gold Hill and Ward, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
An evacuation order was issued just after 11:30 a.m. after a wildfire ignited after a small planed crashed.
The initial call of the downed plane came in at 9:41 a.m., said Boulder County sheriff Cmdr. Vinnie Montez.
Montez said there has been on fatality reported could not confirm whether the person was on the plane.
The sheriff's office said heavy fire responder presence will remain in the impacted area while fire crews continue working on hotspots.
The fire had been burned at least a quarter of an acre in heavy timber as of 12:50 p.m., Montez said.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.