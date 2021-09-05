Denver’s last four public recreation centers closed during the COVID-19 pandemic are set to reopen Tuesday, Denver Parks and Recreation announced.

With these reopenings, all 30 of the city’s recreation centers will be open for public use for the first time since the centers closed in March 2020, when the pandemic hit Colorado.

The four recreation centers set to reopen Tuesday are the Ashland Recreation Center in Highland, La Alma Recreation Center in Lincoln Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Northeast Park Hill and 20th Street Recreation Center in Five Points.

The recreation centers will be open for all registered programs and activities, including fitness classes, sports leagues and art programs, the announcement said.

The indoor pools in the rec centers will reopen on Sept. 27, in addition to the indoor pools at the La Familia Recreation Center in Baker and the Montclair Recreation Center in Lowry Field.

These reopenings come as 79.6% of eligible Denver residents have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, according to Denver Public Health.

However, COVID-19 cases have been rising in Denver since June, passing 180 average daily cases last week, according to Denver Public Health. That is the highest average since early May and nearly four times higher than the 52-case peak in March when the rec centers closed.

The city began gradually reopening some of the rec centers in May 2021. No COVID-19 outbreaks have been connected to Denver rec centers since the reopenings, according to outbreak data from the state health department.

Details about operation times and specific programs for each recreation center are available at denvergov.org.