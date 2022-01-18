A 6-year-old Arapahoe County girl who nearly drowned after falling into a frozen pond was released from the hospital last week, the county sheriff’s office announced.

Zakiyah Williams spent two nights in the hospital after she was rushed to Children’s Hospital in critical condition on Jan. 9, then transferred to Denver Health’s intensive care unit in serious condition the next day. She is expected to make a full recovery.

“It was like a puzzle,” said Walter Williams, the girl’s father. “Every piece had to go together for it to work. And the puzzle got put together so fast, it saved my daughter’s life.”

Williams and two of her siblings, a 4-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy, were playing on the frozen pond at the Addison at Cherry Creek Apartment Homes on Jan. 9 when the ice broke, causing them to fall into the 15-foot-deep, freezing water.

A neighbor, 23-year-old Dusti Talavera, saw the children from her window and rushed outside to help, quickly pulling the 4-year-old and 11-year-old to safety before falling into the water herself. Talavera held Zakiyah’s head above water before the girl’s 16-year-old cousin threw the pair a rope and pulled them out of the pond.

When first responders arrived immediately after, Williams was not breathing and had no pulse, deputies said.

After receiving CPR from sheriff’s deputies and medics with South Metro Fire Rescue, Williams began breathing and was taken to a hospital. The other two children who fell into the pond were unharmed.

“Saving lives is what we do,” the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. “It's part of the oath we took to serve and protect. … We're grateful and are always here for you when you need us.”

Following her release, Zakiyah met the first responders and neighbor who saved her life last week, thanking them for their bravery. Her father said she still needs a few more tests, but she is doing great and remembers everything that happened.

“It’s a very happy ending,” Talavera said. “It doesn’t always work out that way, but I’m so glad it did.”