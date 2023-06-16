A white hearse carrying the 14-year-old's body drove past the Aurora Municipal Center through drizzling rain and led the way west on East Alameda Drive for two hundred people who called out his name.

Jor'Dell Richardson's death two weeks ago has prompted some to call for police reform and for the resignation of Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Richardson's family accused Acevedo of misleading the public about what happened the day Richardson was killed after leading two police officers on a foot chase. Family attorney Siddartha Rathod said Acevedo should be held accountable for "being dishonest" about the fact that Richardson had a pellet gun, and not a semi-automatic firearm, for not mentioning the fact that Richardson surrendered, and for saying police arrived on the scene for an armed robbery.

"We demand accountability. We demand answers from those who put the Chief of Police into power," said Rathod.

Jor'Dell Richardson was shot in the stomach after he was tackled in the alley by two Aurora police officers who suspected that he and four other teens had shoplifted from a store in a strip mall at 8th Avenue and Dayton in Aurora.

The incident began at 4:20 p.m. Thursday June 1 when an Aurora Police gang unit officer noticed Richardson and several other teens wearing medical masks and hooded sweatshirts approaching the store. As the officer radioed for help, the group went inside and ran out of the store with vape canisters, according to police.'

Police originally said that the teen had a semiautomatic handgun, but Chief Art Acevedo corrected that during a press conference held to release body camera video of the shooting.

Last week, Acevedo released body cam footage from the two officers who chased Richardson into the alleyway. Roch Gruszeczka and James Snapp were placed on paid administrative leave per the department's policy, a police spokesperson said Friday.

The video does not clearly show what was happening in the seconds before the teen is shot. However, Richardson's and the officers' words can be heard during the struggle.

One of the officers tackles Richardson, and the teen says, “Stop, please, you got me.”

“Gun, gun, let go of the (expletive) gun," Gruszeczka yells. He then warns Richardson that he is going to fire, and a gunshot is heard.

“They made me do it,” a wounded Richardson says. “I didn't know who they were. They made me do it.”

Later the officer who fired the shot, Gruszeczka, is heard saying a prayer for him: “God, please be with that kid.”

"Whatever went on that day, it should not have been a death sentence," Laurie Littlejohn told the gathering Friday. "I'm broken. They messed up my whole life."

Sharon Scott, Richardson's cousin, stood soaking wet in a daze, a small bag of potato chips under her arm. She fought back tears. "He was just a little boy," said Scott.

Robert Polk chose to spend his Friday night marching in the rain to teach his son a lesson. He had a talk with his 8th grader when they found out that Richardson, who once lived in their neighborhood, had been shot in the middle of the day after holding up a store.

"My son is at the age where he's trying to find himself. He likes to stay out late. We told him to call us and we'll come get him if he feels uncomfortable," said Robert Polk of his son, Joe.

Shy and put on the spot by a reporter, Joe said he knows the difference between the troublemakers and the good kids. He shrugged.

"It's scary," he said.

Two 14-year-olds who Aurora police said were involved in the initial robbery were taken into custody on charges of false imprisonment and aggravated robbery.

At least three others were also involved, two of whom police say were driving a stolen Kia minivan. Aurora police said those teens have not been arrested.

Acevedo did return a call for comment. As Richardson's hearse and the crowd following made its way up Alameda, Aurora police were out in force, lights flashing, to close off a portion of the street.

"We want to make sure they have the right to protest safely," said a spokesperson.