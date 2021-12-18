One week away from Christmas, an Arvada food bank is aiming to collect 5,000 more pounds of food in order to meet its 25,000-pound goal.

Community Table is a food bank that serves the western Denver metro area, in addition to Northglenn and Thornton. On Saturday, the food bank said it had reached nearly 20,000 pounds of food — up almost 5,000 pounds since Wednesday.

“We're almost there,” the food bank said in a statement. “Many, many thanks to everyone who has participated so far in the 25x25 Community Food Drive. But we still need help to reach our goal."

The food bank has been collecting Christmas donations since Nov. 17. Recently, it received 518 pounds of food from Girl Scout Troop 66512, 1,280 pounds of food from preschoolers at Primrose Schools of West Woods and 1,445 pounds of food from employees at the Apex Park and Recreation District.

The food bank is accepting donations of all nonperishable foods. Items always needed include peanut butter, canned fruit, cereal, condiments, spaghetti sauce, canned beans, canned meat and canned tuna.

“The demand for food is so high right now,” said Danielle Dascalos with Community Table. “To make sure they get lots of variety, we tell folks to purchase their favorites. If they like it, most likely others will too.”

The food bank also accepts donations of personal care products including toothbrushes, toothpaste, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, body wash, diapers and laundry pods.

Donations can be dropped off at Community Table at 8555 W. 57th Ave. open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. People in need can pick up the donations during open hours. No registration is required.

For more information or to donate money, visit cotable.org.