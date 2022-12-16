Arvada has chosen Ed Brady, a deputy chief of police, as its new chief after the retirement announcement of Link Strate.

Brady will be sworn in during Monday's city council meeting.

Brady has been a deputy chief since 2014 and held that role for both operations and field services, according to a news release.

Brady, who has been with the Arvada Police Department since 1994, helped transition the department to a new records management system as a sergeant and worked on a ballot initiative passed in 2005 that funded new police officer positions, the release said.

He also worked for the West Metro Drug Task Force as an investigator from February 1999 to May 2003.

"Ed is the right choice to serve the city organization and Arvada residents," Mayor Marc Williams said in a statement. "His leadership will guide the Arvada Police Department through the opportunities and challenges facing our community.”

City Manager Lorie Gillis headed the internal search that led to Brady's appointment.

High-profile shootings have rocked the police department this year and last. In June 2021, an officer fatally shot Johnny Hurley, who had just killed a shooter in Olde Town. The man had killed Arvada Officer Gordon Beesley, and the officer saw Hurley holding the man's gun when he got to the scene.

In September, 27-year-old Officer Dillon Vakoff was shot and killed when officers responded to a domestic disturbance.