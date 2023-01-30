Methamphetamine residue shuttered yet another Denver-area library — this time at the Arvada Library in Jefferson County — and library officials indicated they won't hesitate to test other buildings to ensure the public's safety.

The Jefferson County Public Library has been closely monitoring reports of methamphetamine residue found at libraries across the Denver region, officials said in a statement.

In the past six weeks, meth residue has forced the closure of at least three other libraries in Boulder, Englewood and Littleton.

It’s not just libraries affected by the discoveries.

Earlier this month, the Regional Transportation District closed its restrooms at its Downtown Boulder Station after traces of meth residue were detected in the bathrooms and a hallway.

The decision to target Arvada for testing was based on “a risk assessment that included reviewing incident reports” at all the county’s library location, according to a news release.

Jefferson County has 10 library locations.

“This is an ongoing situation and if there is information that would lead us to believe that there is an unreasonable risk to the health of staff or patrons, testing at other locations would be plausible,” Kim McGrigg, a spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Library system, said in an email to the Denver Gazette.

EnviroSpec conducted the tests for the county.

Officials closed the Arvada Library on Saturday until further testing determines the extent of the contamination.

Drug contamination has increasingly become a worrisome problem in Colorado with meth use permeating public spaces, such as gas stations, restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, according to a Denver-based decontamination lab.

Generally, meth contamination is not transmitted through the air but the issue arises when individuals come into direct contact with residue on surfaces.

Contamination standards in Colorado were established based on the likelihood of chronic exposure in a residential setting. Sporadic exposure is believed to pose a lower risk.

The greater threat risk comes from methamphetamine production.

Meth is a highly addictive drug. About 13 million Americans 12 years and older reported using meth at least once, according to a 2007 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

In 2021 — the latest data available — meth contributed to the deaths of more than 700 Coloradans, state health data shows. That’s more than those who died from a cocaine or heroin overdose combined.

Still, that pales in comparison to the number of Coloradans who died of an opioid overdose — 1,258— two years ago.

The staggering rise in drug overdose deaths in Colorado tells a sobering story.

In 2000, just 351 Coloradans died from a drug overdose. Fast forward two decades and the number who died from a drug overdose in 2021 stood at 1,881, representing a four-fold increase.

Experts believe rising fentanyl use is to blame for the surge in drug overdose deaths in the state.