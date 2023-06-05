The Archbishop of Denver has reinstated a priest accused of sexual abuse in Aspen to the ministry after an internal investigation by the archdiocese cleared him of wrongdoing and the police department deemed the accusations unfounded, the archdiocese announced in a news release Monday.

Michael O'Brien was a priest at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Aspen from 2002 to 2011. The complaint against him, made to the church and reported to the town's police, alleged he sexually abused a minor from 2004 to 2008. The report made in September 2021 alleged dozens of incidents of abuse during that four-year period.

O'Brien was put on administrative leave during the investigations, and he has denied the accusations.

"Fr. O’Brien has shown great patience and faithfulness during this challenging time," the archdiocese said in a statement.

The Aspen Police Department investigated the accusations for 19 months. The 9th Judicial District Attorney's Office and the FBI aided the investigation, the police department said in an April news release. Aspen police closed the case as unfounded and the district attorney will not file charges.

Spending more than 500 hours on the case, police spoke with at least 26 law enforcement agencies and more than 80 witnesses, according to the release.

“We understand the significant impact this case had on (the reporting person), Father O’Brien, St. Mary’s, and our community,” Detective Sgt. Rick Magnuson said in a statement. “We appreciate the patience that was given as investigators pursued this case; we are confident that we have reached the proper conclusion.”