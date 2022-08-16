Season passes at Aspen Snowmass are now available for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts.
The skiing company announced Tuesday several different pass options that range between $69 and $1,699 for chamber of commerce members, while non-chamber members will spend a little more.
"The anticipation for winter really kicks in when season passes go back on sale," Mike Kaplan, CEO of Aspen Skiing Company said in a news release. "While it can be hard to match the excitement of an anniversary season like last year's 75th, we look forward to more big things on the horizon this winter."
The most expensive option is the Premier Pass which offers unlimited skiing and riding days across the company's four mountains without any blackout dates. It also includes a complimentary Ikon Base Pass for adult and senior passes, an uphill pass, exclusive benefits and unlimited summer gondola and chairlift sightseeing access.
The cost for the Premier Pass is $1,699 for chamber members and $2,599 for non-chamber members if bought by Sept. 16. The company described chamber members as employees in the Roaring Fork Valley whose employer belong to their local chamber of commerce.
There are three other options for seniors, child, teen and college and Premier Silver that cost $1,939, $779 and $629 respectively, according to the company.
Other options for the upcoming season that will kick off on Nov. 24, include the Alpine Pass, which can be used for one or two days a week. The one-day pass is priced at $1,049 with the chamber discount, while the two-day pass is $1,469 with chamber discount before Sept. 16.
Non-chamber passes are priced at $1,239 and $1,819 for the one and two-day passes respectively.
The skiing company is also offering the Valley Pass that is available exclusively to Roaring Fork Valley area residents and allows them skiing and snowboarding access seven days a week without black out dates. The price for this pass is $444 through Sept. 16.
Lastly, the company is offering the Uphill Pass for the second consecutive year for $69. The pass allows users to hike or go up-hill the company's four mountains during designated hours. These pass holders are required to wear their passes on their sleeve, according to a news release.
Passes are now available online at www.aspensnowmass.com or at Skico's ticket offices. Prices of passes will increase on Sept. 17 and again on Dec. 3, according to the company.
Snowmass and Aspen Mountain are scheduled to open for the season on Nov. 24. Aspen Highlands will open several weeks later on Dec. 10 and Buttermilk's season will kick off one week later.