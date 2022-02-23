Authorities on Wednesday were investigating an explosion at a townhouse in Westminster that injured at least two people.

The Westminster Fire Department responded around 1:30 p.m. to an explosion at Stratus Townhomes on Sheridan Boulevard.

It's unclear what caused the explosion, according to the Fire Department.

Medics treated two people for minor injuries, said Cheri Spottke, a spokeswoman for the Westminster Police Department.

"At this point we believe everyone is accounted for from the townhomes," the Fire Department tweeted around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A day earlier, a blast leveled a home two miles away, in the 7700 block of Knox Court. Cadaver dogs detected human remains while searching through the rubble in that blast.

"Obviously, any home explosion is unusual. Yes, it's strange to have two," Spottke told reporters. "But the weather is colder. We have people that are trying to heat (their home in) different ways and stuff like that. So, that will all be something that we look into."

Spottke said authorities evacuated at least four buildings but that it was unclear how many homes were affected by the blast.

In addition to the Westminster Fire Department, firefighters from the North Metro and Arvada fire departments responded to the explosion.

More on this story as it develops.