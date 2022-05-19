A readiness audit of Denver's Fair Elections Fund showed it needs clear policies as the city enters the municipal campaign season, Auditor Tim O'Brien said Thursday.
A release from the Auditor's Office said Denver voters approved the Fair Elections Fund in 2018 to "empower average residents and reduce the influence of large campaign donations." O'Brien said in the release that he felt it was important to audit the program with candidates already expressing their intent to participate "so the Clerk and Recorder’s Office has a chance to get ahead of any outstanding operational needs.”
Each time a participating candidate receives a campaign contribution of $50 or less, the Fair Elections Fund will contribute nine times that original contribution with money from the city's general fund — which is not the result of an added tax. Qualifying contributions come from Denver residents including receipts and acknowledgement that the donor voluntarily contributed the money. Participating candidates can only accept donations from individuals and small donor groups.
“If managed well, the Fair Elections Fund could help empower average residents and fewer special interests with deep pockets,” O’Brien said in the statement. “The key here is making sure the city has safeguards in place to ensure nobody can inappropriately take advantage of the new system.”
With the first round of funding for qualified candidates going out in August, the Auditor's Office shared a few recommendations for the Clerk and Recorder's Office:
- Create a policy to verify contributions are coming from valid sources, and find a way to confirm candidates are only accepting small-dollar contributions.
- Create a policy to ensure matching funds are accurately paid out and make sure candidates are consistently trained within required time frame.
- Create a plan for notifying candidates of approval to participate in Fair Elections Fund and find a way to enforce public debate requirements for participating candidates.
- Lay out how candidate spending will be consistently audited.
- Create a program evaluation plan before August and collect data to understand long-term program success.
The release says the Clerk and Recorder's Office made progress on these policies and recommendations after launching its new campaign finance system at the end of February. The release says the office agreed to implement all of the audit's recommendations.